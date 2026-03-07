Lil Poppa's Manager Breaks Silence On His Passing At Funeral Service

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 26: Rapper Lil Poppa performs onstage during CMG Gangsta Art Tour at State Farm Arena on November 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Lil Poppa tragically passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound last month, and his family and loved ones laid him to rest today.

Today (Saturday, March 7), Lil Poppa's family and loved ones hosted a funeral service in his home city of Jacksonville, Florida, which was livestreamed on YouTube earlier today. At one point of the service, his manager Deedee took the stand and broke her silence on his tragic passing. It seems like this is the same person that Poppa met with shortly before he passed away, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the manager tearfully broke the ice by claiming her client never wanted a funeral. She reflected on trying to motivate him and make sure he fulfilled his duties like shows, saying that she was never easy on him. Deedee also said it was never about business, instead trying to keep Poppa's family close and emphasizing this human element. The manager also seemed to reference speaking to Yo Gotti from Poppa's CMG label about her fear about making a statement on the matter.

In addition, she spoke to the Almost Normal Again artist's supportive circle, despite their inability to help him due to his personal issues being ones that only he could work through. "It's quite obvious he had more love than he could even deal with," Deedee expressed. "Sometimes, people are dealing with their own things inside, and it has nothing to do with other people. 'Cause if Poppa was here, he would say all y'all the reason... he's not here."

Lil Poppa's Manager Speaks Out

"Poppa was a family man, he loved every person in his life," she added. "He took care of every person in his life... I protected him then, I'm protecting him now... If you really knew Poppa, you knew this is what Poppa wanted. Poppa never was happy with life. It had nothing to do with anybody. He just felt like he wasn't making nobody happy. And that wasn't the way it was supposed to be. Because in truth, he made all of us happy, and we showed him that and we appreciated him for it. We thank y'all and continue Poppa legacy the way he would've wanted y'all to, love on his family, love on his son, don't be rude, don't be mean. If you know Poppa, he was love."

Lil Poppa's previous memorial service sadly went left after a shooting injured various individuals. Hopefully his loved ones can continue his legacy and honor his life moving forward without these tragedies.

