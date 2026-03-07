No Hook - Song by Karrahboo

Karrahboo is an artist who has dealt with her fair share of adversity throughout her young career. After a falling out with Lil Yachty, she has been trying to find her way. Well, her latest song "No Hook" is certainly a solid attempt at that. The song, as you can imagine, does not have a hook. Years ago, Yachty and Quavo made a song together called "No Hook." Could this be a shot at that? Who is to say? Regardless, Karrahboo is still making music, and she wants the fans to know that she is not going away. Whether or not she can overcome the adversity, is something that still very much remains to be seen.