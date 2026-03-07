Need It Bad - Song by Ama & Brent Faiyaz

Ama and Brent Faiyaz have teamed up for a new song called "Need It Bad," which will add some R&B vibes to your weekend.

Just take my hand, you can't go wrong (There's so much to learn) I will teach you, oh, yeah-yeah (Uh) Tell me the things that turn you on And I'll be sure that I will please you (Fuckin' with a thug, baby)

Ama and Brent Faiyaz are two artists who, on paper, should be perfect for a collaboration with one another. As it turns out, this calculation is correct. On Friday, the two dropped off a new R&B track called "Need It Bad." The song is the perfect collaboration between these two. It all starts with a phenomenal verse from Faiyaz, who sounds fantastic. Meanwhile, Ama delivers a sensual performance that connotes chemistry between the two. If you are in need of some R&B vibes for the weekend, then this is a song you should absolutely be checking out.

