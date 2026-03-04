Wish - Song by Cash Cobain

Cash Cobain is one of New York's finest, and he has become a staple of the city over the last few years. His sexy drill sound is one that has resonated with fans, and he continues to evolve with each project. On Wednesday, Cash Cobain dropped off his newest song, "Wish." This is a song that fans had been waiting on, and today, they got blessed with some heat. This also just so happens to be a video single, which adds to the hype. The new song is one that will certainly set Cash Cobain up nicely for a huge 2026. Perhaps an album could be on the horizon very soon. Either way, this Summer could be a whole lot of fun.