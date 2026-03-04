Till Den - Song by Luhh Dyl

Luhh Dyl has been steadily rising in the ranks of young MCs. He has been extremely consistent with his releases, and he seems keen on becoming one of the best there is. His newest song, "Till Den" is one of those tracks that displays how he is able to build an emotional connection with his audience. The song talks about doing right by one's parents. There are passages about coming of age and becoming successful. There is a melancholic production that helps bring it all together. These elements come together to create a cohesive track that displays Luhh Dyl's songwriting prowess. Quite frankly, we cannot wait to hear more from him this year.
Release Date: March 4, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A