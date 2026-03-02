Everybody Ain't Gone Get You - Song by JasonMartin

Jason Martin and DJ Flippp are gearing up for their new project "Quik Flip," and their new single "Everybody Ain't Gone Get You" is here.

JasonMartin is one of the West Coast's most beloved artists, and over the past few months, he has been flooding the market with music, much to the delight of fans. JasonMartin and DJ Flippp are dropping Quik Flip quite soon, and there is no denying that this will be a big release. Both artists are looking to promote the project, and in order to do so, some well-timed singles are always a good plan. Over the weekend, we got a new single with "Everybody Ain't Gone Get You." This is another dope track with solid production and great rapping. Quite frankly, it has everything you would want from a JasonMartin joint.

