DC THE DON is taking some bigger risks on a new EP out today, the rumors are true. Despite all of the variation within the instrumentals, it's still a cohesive, eight-song listen. This release also marks the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native's major label debut tape. He's now a signee of Republic/UMG, easily one of the biggest names in the entire music industry. They made the right choice bringing him aboard starting with this EP because DC THE DON challenges himself over some electronic pop/rap beats. Time will tell if this style catches on, especially in the mainstream. But the "GET NAKED" rapper has something brewing here on the rumors are true.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for the rumors are true
- Lie2Me
- popstar Nervous
- kill the dj
- Selena & The Weeknd
- (10 Outta 10)
- (HOLLYWOOD)
- good luck!
- back by SUMMER**
Leading up to the release of the rumors are true, DC THE DON released one lead single. He dropped "Lie2Me" on January 16, 2026.