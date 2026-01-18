Lie2Me - Song by DC The Don

DC The Don is an artist who is known for putting some eclectic sounds into his music. That is certainly the case on the new song "Lie2Me," which has had numerous snippets hit the internet. On this song, we get a bit of an electronic feel to it. There is something very Imogen Heap about this song, but in the best way possible. DC The Don also brings a real rockstar quality to the track. Overall, this is a song that longtime fans can get behind. Not to mention, the sound is out of this world, and something that first-time listeners can get into, depending on their production tastes.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Lie2Me
Lights off, I can't feel a thing (Hoo-ooh)
Hold up, cameras flash, paparazzi, can't see a thing (Hoo-ooh)
Like, where you from? You D-South, you don't fit them jeans
Them true religious, don't tell the truth, the flyest shit that I ever seen