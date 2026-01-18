Lie2Me - Song by DC The Don

DC The Don has been one of the most popular underground artists for some time, and on "Lie2Me," he brings some unique sounds to the table.

DC The Don is an artist who is known for putting some eclectic sounds into his music. That is certainly the case on the new song "Lie2Me," which has had numerous snippets hit the internet. On this song, we get a bit of an electronic feel to it. There is something very Imogen Heap about this song, but in the best way possible. DC The Don also brings a real rockstar quality to the track. Overall, this is a song that longtime fans can get behind. Not to mention, the sound is out of this world, and something that first-time listeners can get into, depending on their production tastes.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!