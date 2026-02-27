007 - Song by Thouxanbanfauni & RXLVND

Thouxanbanfauni, a leader of the 2010s Soundcloud era, is back with an in-your-face banger alongside producer RXLVND called "007." Inspired by the iconic movie character James Bond, Thouxanbanfauni raps with a cold and emotionless tone in his voice over a bombastic trap beat. He's out to kill on this song and its fitting giving the title. This single does have that Soundcloud aesthetic to it with its blown-out 808s and rumbling bass. This is one of many releases from the Tennessee born, Atlanta raised rapper and producer. He's got cuts out with the likes of YRS Boogz, Phonz, and now RXLVND. Hopefully, this hot start results in a project sometime soon.
Release Date: February 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A