Thouxanbanfauni's Latest Single, "09/06??," Teases An Upcoming Release

Thouxanbanfauni has returned with new music, sharing a single on his social media pages titled, "09/06??" He hasn't clarified what the date in the title refers to, but in a post on Instagram from last week, he wrote: "Gift on 09/06." In a music video for the song on his YouTube page, he raps over sped-up footage of himself and his friends partying. When Fauni shared the track on Instagram, fans quickly assumed the title was a reference to a new album release date. "ALBUM DROP??? We are hungry! Been listening to your og sh*t!! The [goat emoji]," the top comment reads. It wouldn't be his first full-length release of 2024, after sharing Orange back in March. He also dropped the single, "WANT-NEED-NA," in August.
On YouTube, fans celebrated the quality of the new song. "The Heavy Weight Champ still consistent throughout all these years Appreciate the motivation man," one fan wrote. Another added: "Don't worry THOUXANBAN! YOUR TIME IS COMING BRO! YOUR STYLE HAS BEEN RECYCLED REUSED AND IMITATED AT A LEVEL THAT UNFATHOMABLE." Check out "09/06??" below and be on the lookout for further updates on Thouxanbanfauni on HotNewHipHop. When September 6th rolls around, we'll keep you posted on whatever Fauni has in store.
Thouxanbanfauni Teases New Music With Latest Single
Quotable Lyrics:
I got sticks up in the trunk
And I'm aimed at all of y'all
I got drink up on my nightstand
[Via]