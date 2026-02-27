Keychain - Song by Aespa & Anderson .Paak

K-POPS is a new film that is going to be coming out soon, and there is going to be a major soundtrack for this movie. The latest song to drop from it is called "Keychain," and as it turns out, it is a collaboration from Aespa and Anderson .Paak. Hip-Hop fans might enjoy this song due to Anderson's contributions. However, it is pretty clear that this is one of those songs that is trying to make a statement with its pop sensibilities. This is not going to be for everyone, and the song is already aware of that. Having said that, there is quite a bit of merit here. If you're curious, this can be a fun listen.