Keychain - Song by Aespa & Anderson .Paak

BY Alexander Cole
Aespa and Anderson .Paak have joined forces on a new track called "Keychain" for the new movie "K-POPS."

K-POPS is a new film that is going to be coming out soon, and there is going to be a major soundtrack for this movie. The latest song to drop from it is called "Keychain," and as it turns out, it is a collaboration from Aespa and Anderson .Paak. Hip-Hop fans might enjoy this song due to Anderson's contributions. However, it is pretty clear that this is one of those songs that is trying to make a statement with its pop sensibilities. This is not going to be for everyone, and the song is already aware of that. Having said that, there is quite a bit of merit here. If you're curious, this can be a fun listen.

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Keychain

Thinking I should let you know right away
I don't mind you hanging on me
But trying to be my man, boy, not today
You just gotta know your place

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
