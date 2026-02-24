Adin Ross Flexes Rare $700K Ferrari Purosangue

BY Alexander Cole
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Streamer Adin Ross watches Drake perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
Adin Ross was streaming last night when he decided to flex one of his cars, the controversial Ferrari Purosangue.

Adin Ross is a controversial figure, and there is no denying that when it comes to hip-hop, he has a lot of detractors. That said, there are plenty of hip-hop artists who have propped him up. This has subsequently allowed Ross to enjoy quite a bit of success over the years.

The man is rich. He makes millions of dollars per year, and he likes to live the lifestyle to the fullest. One of the ways in which he does that is through his extensive car collection, which has become quite impressive. He has some cars that would make other wealthy people blush. Some might say we're glazing, but if you're a car nerd, you can't help but be in awe.

Last night, Ross found himself streaming, and it was here that he offered up a house tour of sorts. During the tour, he opted to showcase some of his cars, and it was here that fans got a glimpse of the $700K newest entry to his garage.

The car in question is the Ferrari Purosangue. This is Ferrari's first and only SUV. It is the answer to the Lamborghini Urus, and has divided the purists who believe Ferrari should only be about sports cars and two-door coupes.

The Ferrari Purosangue

In the video above, you can see that Ross's version of the car has a charcoal grey exterior, with a red interior. The car is typically cheaper than $700K; however, when you fill the car up with various packages and features, the price shoots up pretty quickly.

This is a car with a V12 engine and 725 horsepower, which means you can have a whole lot of fun with it. Overall, this is the kind of car that is "in" these days. People prefer to drive SUVs now. The cars are higher off the ground, and they drive a lot better than they used to. With the car driving like a coupe, more and more people are making the switch.

For those who love the two-door coupes like the Ferrari SF90 and the 296, there are still options out there. Just know, when it comes to Ferrari, you have to establish yourself with the brand before you can buy the good stuff.

