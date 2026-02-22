Visions – Song by Jay Worthy & Method Man

Jay Worthy and Method Man stick to the fundamentals on their new song "Visions," rapping expertly over a wistful sample.

It's always nice to hear veterans like Method Man tap back in with the hip-hop game, and Jay Worthy set him up for success on their new collab "Visions." Mef enters with a lot of charisma and with intricate rhyme schemes that show he's still got it. As for Jay, his delivery and flow is a little more aloof, but he still commands a lot of respect via his presence. A gorgeous flute sample and soaring vocals make up the light instrumental pallet, which keeps the focus on both MCs' performances on the mic. It's not a revolutionary cut, but the new track grounds you very well. Hopefully they link up again, as their lyrical dexterity on here will captivate a lot of fans.

