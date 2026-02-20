Don't Play With My Heart - EP By Reason

Former TDE rapper Reason is back with some passionate raps to open up his 2026 in the form of a three-song EP "Don't Play With My Heart."

California product REASON is keeping it 100 on this new three-pack, Don't Play With My Heart. It's out as of today and serves as a way to tide fans over before the main event he's working on. In an Instagram post yesterday, the former TDE signee wrote, "I’m working on a special project ima start rolling out next month but in the meantime I wanted to give yall some special records to me with some of the homies!!!" Those "homies" include Dreamville affiliate Cozz and the beloved Deante' Hitchcock. Across the trio of tracks, REASON vents about the things weighing on his mind, such as those praying on his downfall. Or on the opening title cut, the veteran sounds off on the clout chasers, rap beefs, and everything else damaging hip-hop in his eyes. It's a cathartic series of songs for REASON and one that drives excitement for what's to come on this upcoming album.

