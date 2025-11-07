Everything In My Soul_BLUE - Album by Reason

Reason has been a busy man as of late. He dropped an album earlier this year, and just the other day, he put out a new single called "Godlines." On Friday, he kept the good times rolling as he came through with a seven-track project called Everything In My Soul_Blue. Overall, this new project is short and sweet, with a few features. For instance, throughout the runtime, we get Westside Boogie, Gio Genesis, and even Kai Ca$h. Overall, Reason's ability and creativity is on full display here. He always comes through with solid beat selection, and that also shines through on this project. If one thing is for sure, it is that Reason has kept his fans well fed this year.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Everything In My Soul_BLUE
- Pity Parties_BLUE
- Lie To Me_BLUE
- Paralyzed_BLUE ft. Westside Boogie & Gio Genesis
- Idols & Rivals_BLUE ft. Kai Ca$h
- Liu Kang_BLUE
- There's Pain In Photo's_BLUE ft. D'Anna Stewart
- Thass My Word_BLUE