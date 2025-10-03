Another Night Out - Album by 03 Greedo

03 Greedo is one of Los Angeles' most beloved artists right now, and his latest album "Another Night Out" is an example of his consistency.

03 Greedo's consistency over the years has been something to behold . No matter what is going, you can count on Greedo to come through with a new project or song of some sort. Even while he was locked up, the artist was out here keeping the fans fed. On Friday, the Los Angeles artist came through with a new album called Another Night Out. He takes a bit of a short and sweet approach here as there are only nine songs. Throughout, we get production from RONRONTHEPRODUCER, Zaytoven , and even Hit-Boy . As far as features are concerned, we do get Wallie The Sensei. However, for the most part, Greedo handles this album all on his own.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!