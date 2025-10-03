Another Night Out - Album by 03 Greedo

03 Greedo's consistency over the years has been something to behold. No matter what is going, you can count on Greedo to come through with a new project or song of some sort. Even while he was locked up, the artist was out here keeping the fans fed. On Friday, the Los Angeles artist came through with a new album called Another Night Out. He takes a bit of a short and sweet approach here as there are only nine songs. Throughout, we get production from RONRONTHEPRODUCER, Zaytoven, and even Hit-Boy. As far as features are concerned, we do get Wallie The Sensei. However, for the most part, Greedo handles this album all on his own.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Another Night Out
- Own People ft. RonRonTheProducer
- Bossman Flow
- Baddest Shi
- Sea World Abu Dhabi ft. Zaytoven
- Gym Body
- Rubber Band Man ft. Cassius jay
- Fetti
- Voodoo 02 ft. Wallie The Sensei & RonRonTheProducer
- Somebody ft. Whokid Woody & Hit-Boy