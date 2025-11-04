GodLines - Song by Reason

Reason has fought some big battles throughout his career. However, he has been able to come out on the other side victorious. Earlier this year, he dropped off an album called I Love You Again. It was a success with fans, and now, he is back for more. This time around, the artist has dropped off a fresh single called "GodLines." With this track, we get a drum-less instrumental, that is filled with beautiful piano and vocal samples. From there, Reason drops off bars about the struggles he has faced and the perseverance that has gotten him to where he is now. It's a solid track and one that will start your Tuesday the right way.
Release Date: November 4, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A