More often than not, Charleston White is wrapped up in some kind of controversy, and this week is no exception. Recently, footage of him getting into an alleged altercation at one of his comedy shows in Winston-Salem surfaced online. In it, he appears to have a man in a wheelchair in a headlock. According to him, however, it wasn't what it looked like.

As the shocking footage started making its rounds online, he went live to set the record straight. In a clip of the livestream shared by LiveBitez, he explains that the incident was completely staged. Apparently, he invited the man to come to his comedy show and disrupt it simply so they could get into a fake fight for the sake of entertainment.

"Y'all got to stop believing everything you see and stop believing half of what you hear," he added. "I am a genius."

Read More: Charleston White Responds As Viral Report Suggests A Shooting Has Left Him In Critical Condition

Charleston White's Alleged Winston-Salem Altercation

White later discussed the ordeal during an appearance on The Hustle Reset podcast. "When he started playing, I played," he said of the incident. "We just played and made it look serious."

This is far from the first time White has made headlines for his controversial antics, however. Back in October, he also found himself in hot water after going off on NBA YoungBoy's fanbase. He did so in response to clips of men getting emotional during the rapper's "MASA" tour.

"Now, I heard you say a lot of good sh*t," he said during an interview with SAY CHEESE! "Grown men coming together crying. They were not no goddamn crying in no motherf*cking NBA concert. That was a mentally r*tarded male. A mentally r*tarded male trapped in a grown man's body, still embracing his childhood boy decisions."