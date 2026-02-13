Kandi Burruss Slams Todd Tucker For Allegedly Not Providing For Their Family

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Kandi Burruss Slams Todd Tucker Not Providing For Their Family
Feb 18, 2024; Santa Monica, CA, USA; Kandi Burruss photographed backstage at the 2024 “People’s Choice Awards” on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
News of Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's divorce broke in November of 2025, and their court battle over custody and support is heating up.

Kandi Burruss has been trying to balance her professional career with her divorce from Todd Tucker ever since news of their split broke in November of last year. But the court battle between them over custody and support continues to rage on in ways that will only heighten tensions.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, she accused him of not contributing financially to the home they have with their kids, or to the care of these children. This also connects to where Tucker is staying right now, for which Burruss has other allegations.

She alleged that he's been staying at a guest house in Atlanta that she bought before their marriage, without paying rent. Burruss also claims Tucker hasn't paid a "single expense for the maintenance and upkeep of the home, to include - utilities, gas, lawn care, water, pest control or even fees associated with the alarm system."

Also, Kandi Burruss' words on Todd Tucker included accusations that he hasn't supported the home where their two kids Ace and Blaze live. Instead, she claims she acts as the primary caregiver despite moving a lot due to her professional career, with a hired nanny picking up Tucker's alleged slack despite his representations of his relationship with the little ones on the Internet.

Burruss specifically claimed Tucker didn't pay a cent for the kids' birthday parties since their divorce, which he attended. She claims he hasn't contributed to education expenses like school tuition or to child support. Kandi said that even though she's been out of town since November for Broadway work that will continue into March, she's still making time to travel back to the children.

Todd Tucker's Alleged Response To Kandi Burruss
NBA: Preseason-Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks
Oct 18, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer and television personality Kandi Burruss watches a game with husband Todd Tucker between the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Philips Arena. The Pistons defeated the Hawks 104-100. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

As such, she reportedly wants a judge to order Todd Tucker to pay child support, share in expenses for the children, and for the judge to hand down an order specifying their parenting time. TMZ reportedly did not receive a response from Tucker's lawyer when they asked for comment.

However, The Shade Room on Instagram thinks he might've responded to this filing from Kandi Burruss. He posted a video on his Instagram Story listening to "Stay Schemin'," which might be a dig at his former partner.

