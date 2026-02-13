Before Artistry — Album by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

New York mainstay A Boogie wit da Hoodie sets the stage for his next chapter with his latest project Before Artistry. The highly anticipated release arrives following a two-year full-length hiatus, with his last project being 2024’s Better Off Alone. In the lead-up, A Boogie kept fans engaged by teasing the rollout through singles like “Red Light” featuring Trippie Redd and “PGD” alongside Kyle Richh and ZEDDY WILL. Sonically, he stays true to the melodic formula that built his fanbase. He blends pain-driven storytelling with radio-ready hooks. The tape revisits the sound that made him popular, while offering enough freshness to satisfy both day-one supporters and newer listeners awaiting his next evolution.