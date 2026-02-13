Before Artistry — Album by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

BY Tallie Spencer
The 6-track project is filled with melodic tunes that listeners have come to know and love from A Boogie.

New York mainstay A Boogie wit da Hoodie sets the stage for his next chapter with his latest project Before Artistry. The highly anticipated release arrives following a two-year full-length hiatus, with his last project being 2024’s Better Off Alone. In the lead-up, A Boogie kept fans engaged by teasing the rollout through singles like “Red Light” featuring Trippie Redd and “PGD” alongside Kyle Richh and ZEDDY WILL. Sonically, he stays true to the melodic formula that built his fanbase. He blends pain-driven storytelling with radio-ready hooks. The tape revisits the sound that made him popular, while offering enough freshness to satisfy both day-one supporters and newer listeners awaiting his next evolution.

Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Before Artistry

Tracklist For Before Artistry
  1. Glitchin
  2. Show Me Something Real
  3. PGD (feat. Kyle Richh & ZEDDY WILL)
  4. Get Away
  5. Dead to Me
  6. Red Light (feat. Trippie Redd)
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA.
