Let Me - Song by Victoria Monet

R&B songstress Victoria Monet is back with a new song called "Let Me" that is going to be an immediate fan favorite.

Oooh, you're so athletic You sure know how to run from a feeling Letting pride decide for you But you're still just like glass I could see where you need some shining But you're scared to break, if you let me hold you I just wish you would

Victoria Monet is considered to be one of the best artists in R&B for good reason. She has an incredible voice and the songwriting skills to match. All of this is on full display with her new song "Let Me." This song contains some smooth singing over production that will transport you somewhere else. In the middle of winter, these kinds of songs just hit different. If you are a real yearner, this is the kind of song that you will have on repeat. Over the weekend, we will definitely be giving this one more than just a few spins.

