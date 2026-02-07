Bobby Digital Presents: Juice Crew – EP by RZA

The Juice Crew contains some of hip-hop's earliest legends: Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, MC Shan, Roxanne Shante, Marley Marl, and many more. Surprisingly, they teamed up with Bobby Digital (better known as the one and only RZA) to bridge two worlds of classic New York hip-hop on this new EP, Bobby Digital Presents: Juice Crew. Some of the Juice's members or affiliates on this project include Roxanne, Kane, Kool G, Shan, Craig G, Pearl Gates, Masta Ace, and Grand Daddy I.U., along with assistance behind the board from Mathematics. If you're a younger hip-hop listener, the interludes and fundamentalist approach to this new RZA and company EP might feel like a time machine to you.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Bobby Digital Presents: Juice Crew
- Intro (with Mathematics)
- Open Ya Eyes (with Big Daddy Kane)
- Makin' It Home (with Grand Daddy I.U., Kool G Rap, Craig G, and Mathematics)
- Lolita (with Craig G)
- Roxanne The Truth (with Roxanne Shante)
- Single Mothers (with Pearl Gates, Masta Ace, and Mathematics)
- Game Ova' (with MC Shan)