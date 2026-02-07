Bobby Digital Presents: Juice Crew – EP by RZA

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Bobby Digital Presents Juice Crew RZA Bobby Digital Presents Juice Crew RZA
Under RZA's sonic direction under his Bobby Digital alias, the Juice Crew is back for a dusty collection of throwback vibes.

The Juice Crew contains some of hip-hop's earliest legends: Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, MC Shan, Roxanne Shante, Marley Marl, and many more. Surprisingly, they teamed up with Bobby Digital (better known as the one and only RZA) to bridge two worlds of classic New York hip-hop on this new EP, Bobby Digital Presents: Juice Crew. Some of the Juice's members or affiliates on this project include Roxanne, Kane, Kool G, Shan, Craig G, Pearl Gates, Masta Ace, and Grand Daddy I.U., along with assistance behind the board from Mathematics. If you're a younger hip-hop listener, the interludes and fundamentalist approach to this new RZA and company EP might feel like a time machine to you.

Release Date: February 6, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist of Bobby Digital Presents: Juice Crew
  1. Intro (with Mathematics)
  2. Open Ya Eyes (with Big Daddy Kane)
  3. Makin' It Home (with Grand Daddy I.U., Kool G Rap, Craig G, and Mathematics)
  4. Lolita (with Craig G)
  5. Roxanne The Truth (with Roxanne Shante)
  6. Single Mothers (with Pearl Gates, Masta Ace, and Mathematics)
  7. Game Ova' (with MC Shan)
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
