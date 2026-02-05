Symba Delivers Nuanced Response To J. Cole's Alleged Diss With "Father Figure"

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Symba attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Symba told Rory & Mal that he was going to be cooking up a response to J. Cole but the execution of it may surprise you.

Given what we know about the decades of rap beefs that have come and gone, you need venomous bars in order to give yourself a chance to win. There also needs to be some clever word play involved as well as a solid song structure. It can't just merely be a string of disses and an aggressive beat, especially when the competition is fierce.

But for the most part, West Coast rapper Symba did the reverse on his new song "Father Figure." Leaked by DJ Hed and produced by Conductor Williams, the song is meant to be a response to what he felt was a diss by J. Cole on his Blizzard Birthday '26 EP.

His North Carolina counterpart allegedly takes aim at Symba on the track "Bronx Zoo Freestyle." He raps, "Y'all toddlers to me, stop bothering me / Young Simba, some n****s threw some hate my way / But only thing they should say is, 'Cole, you like a father to me.'"

Fans have argued that it's not a shot at Symba as Cole has repeatedly mentioned The Lion King character a lot, especially in the early stages of his career.

But regardless, Symba felt it was necessary to respond. How he's gone about it may upset those looking for fireworks. But folks who perhaps have a more nuanced view on the genre are giving Symba their respect.

Read More: Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

Do Symba & J. Cole Have Beef?

Instead of retaliating intypical rap beef fashion, Symba clearly approached this song by aiming to deliver his honest thoughts on Cole. Once again, he revisits how he should have just stayed in the Kendrick Lamar-Drake battle from the start instead of bowing out.

However, it's the concept of the song that's really winning people over. Symba responds to the father figure bar by saying that rap as a whole is his dad but that it's also Cole's. He gives fans nuanced lines about when it caught his attention and how it developed him as a man.

His third verse is when he directly replies to him. But in the end, he reaffirms that it's all love and that he's merely calling it how sees it based on what the rap game taught him over the years.

Symba kind of teased the direction of "Father Figure" in a phone call with Rory and Mal last week. "I'm pulling up to the studio, and I think you know what I'm gon' do... He's more of a cousin than a father, but we'll get to that pretty soon. I will say this: I took that as a sign of respect. For him to mention me, for him to take the time to address that, it's all we ask for in hip-hop... But you're not my father. My father shot at police. He don't duck smoke."

But he did also clarify that he's ready to hear Cole on The Fall-Off in what's potentially the latter's swan song.

Read More: GloRilla Shares Texts From Her Mom As Sister Claims She's Leaving Them Poor

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Symba Plans Respond J Cole Alleged Diss New Freestyle Music Symba Plans To Respond To J. Cole's Alleged Diss On New Freestyle
symba j. cole diss Music Symba Eviscerates J. Cole On "Control Freestyle"
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
symba Music Symba: Redefining West Coast Hip Hop For A New Generation
Comments 0