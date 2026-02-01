Kehlani Proclaims "F**k ICE" During Grammys 2026 Acceptance Speech

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kehlani Fk ICE Grammys 2026 Acceptance Speech
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Adeya Nomi, left, and Kehlani arrive at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kehlani took home Grammys for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song thanks to their hit "Folded," and they took the chance to condemn ICE.

Kehlani took over R&B this past year with their hit track "Folded," and it notched them their first-ever Grammy Awards. But while accepting an award at the 2026 Grammys today (Sunday, February 1), they took the chance to condemn ICE amid the federal agency's recent killing of a civilian, Renee Good, in Minnesota. The fatal shooting of Alex Pretti at the hands of United States Border Patrol in the state followed.

During the singer's speech, they took the time to revel in their first Grammys win, reflected on their first nomination ten years ago, and thanked various of their team members. Then, they spoke to the U.S.' current political climate and the power that musicians have to advocate against injustice.

"What I want to make sure that I say is that everybody is so powerful in this room and in this room later," Kehlani remarked, as caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. "Together, we're stronger in numbers to speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now. So instead of letting it be just a couple few here and there, I hope everybody's inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what's going on. And I'ma leave this and say, f**k ICE."

Read More: Has Hip Hop Outgrown The Grammys?

What Grammys Did Kehlani Win?

Kehlani's speech occurred during their acceptance of the Best R&B Performance Grammy, and they later won Best R&B Song. Both wins were for "Folded."

Ironically enough, Kehlani recently teased a collab with other Grammys winners. They recently posted a picture with Clipse, suggesting that their next album will feature Pusha T and Malice. We will see if that ends up panning out for the LP, if they link up on a loosie track, if the singer ends up on the rap duo's next project, or if things don't pan out. The Thornton brothers won Best Rap Performance for "Chains & Whips" featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell.

Speaking of Pusha T, he also condemned ICE recently, joining a growing list of celebrities speaking out against the agency. With the big ceremony still yet to air, we're sure we will hear many more statements from these famous figures. As for Kehlani, they celebrated their wins while also speaking to what's affecting communities of all sorts today.

Read More: Hip Hop Snubs Have Always Been Grammy Culture

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kehlani Teases Clipse Collab Posting Up Pusha T Malice Music Kehlani Teases Clipse Collab By Posting Up With Pusha T & Malice
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
Comments 0