Kehlani Proclaims "F**k ICE" During Grammys 2026 Acceptance Speech

Kehlani took over R&B this past year with their hit track "Folded," and it notched them their first-ever Grammy Awards. But while accepting an award at the 2026 Grammys today (Sunday, February 1), they took the chance to condemn ICE amid the federal agency's recent killing of a civilian, Renee Good, in Minnesota. The fatal shooting of Alex Pretti at the hands of United States Border Patrol in the state followed.

During the singer's speech, they took the time to revel in their first Grammys win, reflected on their first nomination ten years ago, and thanked various of their team members. Then, they spoke to the U.S.' current political climate and the power that musicians have to advocate against injustice.

"What I want to make sure that I say is that everybody is so powerful in this room and in this room later," Kehlani remarked, as caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. "Together, we're stronger in numbers to speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now. So instead of letting it be just a couple few here and there, I hope everybody's inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what's going on. And I'ma leave this and say, f**k ICE."

What Grammys Did Kehlani Win?

Kehlani's speech occurred during their acceptance of the Best R&B Performance Grammy, and they later won Best R&B Song. Both wins were for "Folded."

Ironically enough, Kehlani recently teased a collab with other Grammys winners. They recently posted a picture with Clipse, suggesting that their next album will feature Pusha T and Malice. We will see if that ends up panning out for the LP, if they link up on a loosie track, if the singer ends up on the rap duo's next project, or if things don't pan out. The Thornton brothers won Best Rap Performance for "Chains & Whips" featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell.

Speaking of Pusha T, he also condemned ICE recently, joining a growing list of celebrities speaking out against the agency. With the big ceremony still yet to air, we're sure we will hear many more statements from these famous figures. As for Kehlani, they celebrated their wins while also speaking to what's affecting communities of all sorts today.