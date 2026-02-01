Set The Record Straight – Song by NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa is clapping back at NBA YoungBoy affiliate NBA Ben 10 and the mothers of Choppa's children on his new song "Set The Record Straight," which has quite a fiery and menacing performance. It addresses gay rumors from the mothers of his children, as well as accusations that he's a deadbeat dad. Over a piano-led and grimy trap instrumental, Choppa goes off on his enemies and haters with some measured flows that sometimes morph into a faster delivery. It's not anything super new from him, but it will probably satisfy fans. In addition to "Set The Record Straight," NLE Choppa also dropped "Shotta Flow 8."
Release Date: January 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Set The Record Straight
If I pull my strap and you pull a phone out then you p***y,
Harris County Jail almost had me in central booking,
Call a spade for a spade, you need insurance for police,
Crackin' 4's with this K, I told Lil Trey, ''Pass me my ski''
We can dirty up, I'm in the field cleated up,
I'm back and I'on give a f**k, bounced out the car and said, ''What up?''
Dead beat, who? Me and my kids super glue,
We got h*es tryna be mamas, that's the problem, damn fool