Set The Record Straight – Song by NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa came through with a dual release with "Shotta Flow 8" and "Set The Record Straight," which addresses his recent beefs.

If I pull my strap and you pull a phone out then you p***y, Harris County Jail almost had me in central booking, Call a spade for a spade, you need insurance for police, Crackin' 4's with this K, I told Lil Trey, ''Pass me my ski'' We can dirty up, I'm in the field cleated up, I'm back and I'on give a f**k, bounced out the car and said, ''What up?'' Dead beat, who? Me and my kids super glue, We got h*es tryna be mamas, that's the problem, damn fool

NLE Choppa is clapping back at NBA YoungBoy affiliate NBA Ben 10 and the mothers of Choppa's children on his new song "Set The Record Straight," which has quite a fiery and menacing performance. It addresses gay rumors from the mothers of his children, as well as accusations that he's a deadbeat dad. Over a piano-led and grimy trap instrumental, Choppa goes off on his enemies and haters with some measured flows that sometimes morph into a faster delivery. It's not anything super new from him, but it will probably satisfy fans. In addition to "Set The Record Straight," NLE Choppa also dropped "Shotta Flow 8."

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.