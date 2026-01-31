Pusha T & Jay-Z Named In FBI Crisis Intake Report Found In The Epstein Files

Earlier today, the United States Government released over three million pages of documents related to the Epstein Files. Many of today's documents are crisis intake reports from the FBI National Threat Operations Center.

Back in October of 2019, the FBI kept its lines open as it was looking for leads from some of Epstein's alleged victims. The concept was simple. You could call the phone number and provide information about your alleged encounters with the now-deceased sex trafficker.

In today's document dump, there were numerous intake reports with accusations against President Donald Trump and even former President Bill Clinton. However, one document, in particular, is making the rounds online because of its relation to hip-hop. In this document, which can be read here, the alleged victim makes some disturbing accusations against Pusha T and Jay-Z.

It should be made crystal clear that these are just allegations. It is unclear whether or not the FBI followed up with the alleged victim or if they investigated this further. Anyone can file a crisis intake, and throughout the day, there have been questions about the validity of some of these reports. After all, these are tips and not cases.

Pusha T & Jay-Z Hit With Heavy Allegations

"In approximately 1996, [REDACTED] resided with [REDACTED] in [REDACTED]. An unknown man abducted [REDACTED] from her home, whence she later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers into [REDACTED]. [REDACTED] believed she was in Epstein's mansion in Florida."

In the above testimony, the alleged victim claims she was assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in 1996, with Jay-Z allegedly in the same vicinity. There are currently no records of Jay and Weinstein being in Miami together at the same time. This particular detail has led to further questions about the allegations.

Meanwhile, the alleged victim claims they were drugged on numerous occasions over the years, and even had "handlers." The alleged victim goes on to say that one of those handlers was allegedly Pusha T.

"In approximately 2007, [REDACTED] attended a party [REDACTED], following an invitation from an unknown man who approached her as she walked down a street. Weinstein and Pusha T also attended the party and drugged her before engaging in sexual abuse."