Get Loose - Song by Renz & OHGEESY

If you haven't heard of Renz yet, you will want to check his catalog out going forward after hearing this West Coast-tinged party banger. It's called "Get Loose" and features California rapper OHGEESY, who's one half of the Shoreline Mafia duo. His proficiency to spit over bouncy beats made him a perfect feature for this Renz cut as he brings a lot of energy and charm to his performance. Renz is more of a singer than a rapper as he mainly operates in the R&B space. He adds a nice contrast with his smooth vocals as both artists encourage their respective love interests to "Get Loose" and have fun with them. This is the Illinois native's first offering of 2026 and hopefully, it leads to a new album. His last was 2024's Renz&B.
Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A