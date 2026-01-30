Traffic - Song by Dave East & Joyner Lucas

East coast rappers Dave East and Joyner Lucas are teaming up for the very first time for "Traffic," a banger for those gym workouts.

Somebody take the wheel, that Henny got me on a crazy spill (Woah) I feel like I wanna go chase a thrill, but really, I'd rather go chase these mills (Boom, boom) Since I was a kid, I been raisin' hell (Boom), I really just should've straight to jail (Boom) For poppin' my sh*t, but it ain't no pills, you know how I get when I break the seal (For real)

"I think I'm LeBron when I'm walkin' through Cleveland / Pablo and Joyner, the conference Eastern (Eastern)." These are two lines that perfectly encapsulate what Dave East and Joyner Lucas ' "TRAFFIC" is all about. It's a gung-ho track that sees the respective MCs body their verses just like LeBron does when he puts defenders on a poster. It's an entertaining listen all throughout the 4:00 runtime as East and Lucas feel like they are competing for who can rap faster. You'll certainly need a bit of a breather after it concludes. But it's one that's perfect for those hardcore gym workouts or a pre-game warmup. Check it out below.

