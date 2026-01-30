Flow State - Song by $NOT

$NOT is an artist who has been known to serve up a variety of different vibes for his fans. On the song "Flow State," he goes for something a lot more lowkey. The production here is hypnotizing and immediately draws you in. Meanwhile, $NOT goes for some monotone flows that allow the production to flourish. It's a dope new single that certainly complements some of the ragers we have gotten on New Music Friday. We look forward to the upcoming year from $NOT, as he always seems to deliver. You can check out the track below. Don't forget to rate it as well.
Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A