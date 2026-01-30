Flow State - Song by $NOT

$NOT just came through with a chilled out track called "Flow State," which comes complete with some mesmerizing production.

$NOT is an artist who has been known to serve up a variety of different vibes for his fans. On the song "Flow State," he goes for something a lot more lowkey. The production here is hypnotizing and immediately draws you in. Meanwhile, $NOT goes for some monotone flows that allow the production to flourish. It's a dope new single that certainly complements some of the ragers we have gotten on New Music Friday. We look forward to the upcoming year from $NOT, as he always seems to deliver. You can check out the track below. Don't forget to rate it as well.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!