Passion – Album by Terrace Martin

BY Tallie Spencer
Terrace Martin steps into a whole new level of artistry.

Terrace Martin steps into a deeply expressive new chapter with the release of his latest album, Passion. Known for seamlessly blending jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and soul, the Los Angeles producer and musician leans fully into emotion and musicianship on this project. Rather than chasing trends, Passion prioritizes feeling, texture, and intentional songwriting, allowing the music to unfold organically through layered arrangements and live instrumentation. Throughout the album, Martin explores themes of love, vulnerability, growth, and creative freedom, creating a listening experience that feels intimate and reflective. Following years of shaping influential records behind the scenes for artists like Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg, Passion places Martin firmly at the center of his own artistic vision, showcasing his depth as a composer and storyteller. The album only has one guest appearance from R&B artist Blxst on the track "Once I Say."

Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Jazz / R&B / Hip-Hop
Album: Passion

Tracklist For Passion
  1. Passion In
  2. Soulection
  3. Sir Talk Alot
  4. Spirit Refresher
  5. Spacebar
  6. All They Do Is Lie To Us
  7. Chlorophyll
  8. Frequencies & Hugs
  9. More Compassion
  10. Low Cholesterol
  11. Once I Say (feat. Blxst)
  12. Passion Out

Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA.
