The Boy who cried Terrified - EP by fakemink

fakemink has become the talk of the town when it comes to UK rap. He has been a leader in the underground and remains someone that fans are fascinated by. That said, it should come as no surprise that he would want to capitalize on this popularity. On Thursday, he delivered a seven-track EP called The Boy who cried Terrified. This is a short & sweet project that features production from some familiar names. Not to mention, the tracks are catchy and feature a sound that is going to feel unique for those accustomed to Rap Caviar playlists.
Release Date: January 29, 2026
Genre: UK Underground Rap
Tracklist for The Boy who cried Terrified
- Blow The Speaker.
- Young Millionaire.
- Dumb.
- Mr. Chow.
- The Mercer.
- Milk & Honey.
- fml