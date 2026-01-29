The Boy who cried Terrified - EP by fakemink

UK underground rapper fakemink is currently in the midst of a huge run, and his new ep "The Boy who cried Terrified" will turn heads.

fakemink has become the talk of the town when it comes to UK rap. He has been a leader in the underground and remains someone that fans are fascinated by. That said, it should come as no surprise that he would want to capitalize on this popularity. On Thursday, he delivered a seven-track EP called The Boy who cried Terrified. This is a short & sweet project that features production from some familiar names. Not to mention, the tracks are catchy and feature a sound that is going to feel unique for those accustomed to Rap Caviar playlists.

