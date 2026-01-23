Everywhere You Look - Album by Curren$y

Curren$y fans are never in a drought. The prolific MC is back with a new body of work that spans 8 tracks. On the track "2Easy 2Ounces," he teams up with longtime collaborator Wiz Khalifa, giving fans that classic sound they've come to expect from the duo. The project delivers a cohesive set of tracks that feel at home on coast-to-coast soundtracks. Whether cruising or reflecting, Everywhere You Look offers something for longtime fans and new listeners alike. It leans into glossy, smooth luxury rap, a lane Curren$y has always embraced without hesitation. While the formula is familiar, it continues to work in his favor, and this project proves once again that consistency remains one of his strongest assets.