e.t.d.s. – A Mixtape by .idk.

IDK taps into his full creative range on e.t.d.s., a new mixtape that finds him blending sharp bars, vulnerability, and conceptual ambition. Coming off years of steadily rising profile and critical praise, IDK uses this tape to navigate dualities of growth. On e.t.d.s., IDK delivers some of his most focused writing yet, pairing clear-eyed storytelling with polished, intentional production. The project pulls inspiration from 2025, the year he would have regained his freedom had he completed his original sentence, using that timeline as a lens to explore how small decisions can permanently redirect a life. Rather than leaning into theatrics, the mixtape stays grounded in self-examination, accountability, and perspective.