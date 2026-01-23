e.t.d.s. – A Mixtape by .idk.

BY Tallie Spencer
IDK taps into his full creative range on e.t.d.s., a new mixtape that finds him blending sharp bars, vulnerability, and conceptual ambition. Coming off years of steadily rising profile and critical praise, IDK uses this tape to navigate dualities of growth. On e.t.d.s., IDK delivers some of his most focused writing yet, pairing clear-eyed storytelling with polished, intentional production. The project pulls inspiration from 2025, the year he would have regained his freedom had he completed his original sentence, using that timeline as a lens to explore how small decisions can permanently redirect a life. Rather than leaning into theatrics, the mixtape stays grounded in self-examination, accountability, and perspective.

Across the tracklist, he reflects on the belief systems shaped during incarceration, the tension between artistic purpose and industry pressure, and the slow evolution of empathy that comes with maturity. He moves fluidly between past versions of himself and imagined futures, unpacking regret without dwelling in it. The result feels honest, controlled, and intentional, offering a thoughtful snapshot of growth rather than a dramatic reinvention. With no shortage of punchlines and layered thought, e.t.d.s. positions itself as one of his strongest projects yet.

Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: e.t.d.s. A Mixtape by .idk.

Tracklist for e.t.d.s.
  1. JASON MiLLS
  2. HALO (feat. No ID)
  3. DEVIL
  4. P.O (feat. Black Thought)
  5. CLOVER (feat. Joey Valence & Brae)
  6. STiGMA
  7. C.O.P
  8. START TO FiNiSH – S.T.F (feat. DMX)
  9. SCARY MERRi (feat. Conductor Williams)
  10. CELL BLOCK FREESTYLE / CD ON (feat. No ID)
  11. FLAKKA (feat. Conductor Williams & MF DOOM)
  12. MiSOGYNiSTiCAL
  13. LiFE 4 A LiFE (feat. Pusha T)
  14. EVERYONE KNOWS :) (feat. RZA)
  15. SCRAMBLED EGGS – TBC :( (feat. Ogi & Conductor Williams)
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
