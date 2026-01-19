You Hear Me Tho - Song by EST Gee & Mozzy

EST Gee & Mozzy are preparing a new collaborative album, and this weekend, they dropped off the single "You Hear Me Tho."

C's on Riata stood for "Con," that's why the cross get threw (Con gang made man) Some my real partners that I loved and I knew loved me too (I knew it) Had to get stretched, so why you think it can't get done to you? (Sometimes, it gotta go how it gotta) Ain't tuckin' none, I'm in LA where rappers chains get tooken (I'm out here)

EST Gee & Mozzy are two artists who always bring it when they collaborate with one another. Soon, they will be dropping a collaborative album. So far, details about the project remain sparse. A release date is unknown, and we're also not sure of the title just yet. However, over the weekend, we did get a new single, called "You Hear Me Tho." This is an energetic effort that showcases why these two artists work so perfectly with one another. Both artists are trading bars over solid production, and it comes together in the perfect teaser for the upcoming album. We're very excited to hear what they've got coming up next.

