NOT A CHANCE IN HELL – Album by Mozzy & EST Gee

With a sole BloodHound Q50 feature, Mozzy and EST Gee's "NOT A CHANCE IN HELL" sees both MCs carry the load of its compelling direction.

Mozzy and EST Gee have showed off strong chemistry before, so we're glad both rappers chose to capitalize on it on their new collaborative album, NOT A CHANCE IN HELL. They hold most of the project on their shoulders, although they tapped BloodHound Q50 for a striking feature on the track "ASIDE." Overall, though, the main MCs here trade off street tales, current assessments of their career and mental states, and a lot of fiery flows and rhyme schemes throughout the tracklist. It's well up their alley, but the relative lack of surprises doesn't mean their verses are any less quality.

