Venomz Vol. II - Album by Raf Saperra

Merging Punjabi folk music with hip-hop, Raf Saperra has quickly become one of the biggest artists to watch in the UK.

UK artist Raf Saperra has a huge appreciation for hip-hop, and it certainly shows in his music. He has taken Punjabi folk music and has merged it with rap for a unique listening experience. On his new project Venomz Vol. II, many of the production choices are hip-hop-inspired. Not to mention, there are features here from Benny The Butcher and Ghostface Killah . These rap co-signs are huge for Raf Saperra, and he complements the sounds nicely with his commanding singing voice.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!