Venomz Vol. II - Album by Raf Saperra

UK artist Raf Saperra has a huge appreciation for hip-hop, and it certainly shows in his music. He has taken Punjabi folk music and has merged it with rap for a unique listening experience. On his new project Venomz Vol. II, many of the production choices are hip-hop-inspired. Not to mention, there are features here from Benny The Butcher and Ghostface Killah. These rap co-signs are huge for Raf Saperra, and he complements the sounds nicely with his commanding singing voice.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Quotable Lyrics from Venomz Vol. II
- Art of War ft. Kulvinder Johal & Bobby Kang
- Butcher's Scale ft. Benny the Butcher & Taj Aulakh
- Akh Dasdi ft. Taj Aulakh & Mani Longia
- Snake Style Kung Fu - Prelude
- Venomz Chamber ft. Bobby Kang, Da Flyy Hooligan, Prodbywizrd
- Left With Me ft. Bobby Kang
- Sanju ft. Ghostface Killa & Trox
- Crook ft. Taj Aulakh
- Pend Khalli ft. Bobby Kang