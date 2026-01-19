For Everybody - Song by Burna Boy

Burna Boy has become one of the world's biggest global stars, and his song "For Everybody" speaks to that appeal.

Burna Boy is easily one of the biggest superstars in the entire world right now. Afrobeats has become a global sound, and Burna Boy can fill stadiums all around the world. Overall, it has been impressive to watch his rise to fame and superstardom. Over the weekend, he dropped a new song called "Everybody," and it speaks to his larger appeal. The song just sounds great from start to finish. From the melodies to the percussion, the song just makes you feel good. We will certainly be hearing a lot of Burna Boy throughout 2026, and we cannot wait to see and hear what he does next.

