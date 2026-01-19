For Everybody - Song by Burna Boy

Burna Boy is easily one of the biggest superstars in the entire world right now. Afrobeats has become a global sound, and Burna Boy can fill stadiums all around the world. Overall, it has been impressive to watch his rise to fame and superstardom. Over the weekend, he dropped a new song called "Everybody," and it speaks to his larger appeal. The song just sounds great from start to finish. From the melodies to the percussion, the song just makes you feel good. We will certainly be hearing a lot of Burna Boy throughout 2026, and we cannot wait to see and hear what he does next.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Afrobeats
Album: N/A