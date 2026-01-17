Stephen A Smith "Serious" About Considering A Run At President

Stephen A Smith is not ruling out running for president when the next election rolls around in 2028. In a revealing interview with Linsey Davis of ABC, the sports analyst shares that he's been approached by a lot of powerful folks lately to really weigh his options. "I’m considering it in all seriousness, because I’ve had very, very serious people approach me about it."

The news outlet has been aware of this since April, actually, with The First Take host telling them "I have no choice. I’ve had elected officials coming up to me... folks who are pundits come up to me. I’ve had folks that got a lot of money, billionaires and others that have talked to me about exploratory committees."

It's even been discussed with his local pastor. Smith recalls him saying, "'Don’t close the door on this. You never know what God has in store for you.'"

Per his comments, the 58-year-old wants to challenge the current crop of politicians. At the end of the day, he debates for a living. "I’m dead serious about wanting to go up against those politicians. Not be a politician, but wanting to go up against them on a debate stage to call out what they have done to our country, to harm us. It would be my pleasure."

Which Way Does Stephen A Smith Lean Politically?

With Smith's history of calling out both the Democrats and Republicans, he would likely enter as an Independent candidate. He did register as such when it came to voting.

But it sounds like representing the former could be on the table. Part of that stems from his comment about the party being devoid of a true leader. "That’s why somebody who’s a sports analyst, for crying out loud, is in the daggone on polls,” Smith said. “It’s not somebody big upping in me. It’s an indictment against a Democratic Party that doesn’t have leadership. It doesn’t have a vision."