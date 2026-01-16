I Am - Album by Lexa Gates

Lexa Gates comes across as confident and nonchalant in a lot of her songs thanks to her casual delivery. But the New York talent is using her approach to be completely honest with her listeners, revealing that she's not perfect by any stretch. Her sophomore album I Am, which serves as her follow-up to the excellent 2024 release Elite Vessel, finds Gates wrestling and recognizing that she's got things to work on. But while there is, she maintains a sense of optimism at points, lending a nice emotional contrast throughout the 18-song project. She also flexes her singing and harmonizing chops, which add that extra something something.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for I Am
- It Goes On
- Ight
- I Don't Even Know
- Estranged
- Past It
- Change
- You're Better Off
- From
- Stop Me
- Rest Of My Life
- All Work No Play
- You Don't Give A F**k About Me
- Last Day
- Nothing To Worry About
- Anointed
- Latency
- Dead Wrong
- Serious
Prior to the release of I Am, Lexa Gates dropped four promotional singles. They include "Latency" (June 6, 2025), "Past It" (August 28, 2025), "Nothing To Worry About" (September 26, 2025), and "Estranged" (December 5, 2025).