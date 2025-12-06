Estranged – Song by Lexa Gates

Lexa Gates is gearing up for her next album I Am, and "Estranged" is the newest single previewing this upcoming era. It's yet another fusion of hip-hop with soul and R&B with a solid beat from producer Black Noi$e, led by sharp melodic leads, a heavy but languid percussion pattern, and shimmering chords. As for Gates' vocal performance, she floats over the track with ease with a firm demeanor that still melts into higher registers. Overall, it's a very dreamy cut that points to even more atmospheric and enveloping sounds on I Am. Whether or not Lexa Gates follows through with that sound or something more hard-hitting, we're excited for what's next.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/R&B
Album: I Am
Quotable Lyrics from Estranged
Whenever you feel like you're lonely, you could hit my phone,
And if you're p***y, I could make a move and set the tone,
I see you shining, got your s**t together, in your zone,
We only human though, nobody wants to be alone