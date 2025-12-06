Estranged – Song by Lexa Gates

Lexa Gates teamed up with Black Noi$e to produce a slow-burning, sultry, but nonetheless engaging new single.

Whenever you feel like you're lonely, you could hit my phone, And if you're p***y, I could make a move and set the tone, I see you shining, got your s**t together, in your zone, We only human though, nobody wants to be alone

Lexa Gates is gearing up for her next album I Am, and "Estranged" is the newest single previewing this upcoming era. It's yet another fusion of hip-hop with soul and R&B with a solid beat from producer Black Noi$e, led by sharp melodic leads, a heavy but languid percussion pattern, and shimmering chords. As for Gates' vocal performance, she floats over the track with ease with a firm demeanor that still melts into higher registers. Overall, it's a very dreamy cut that points to even more atmospheric and enveloping sounds on I Am. Whether or not Lexa Gates follows through with that sound or something more hard-hitting, we're excited for what's next.

