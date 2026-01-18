Don't Be Dumb/Trip Baby - Song by A$AP Rocky

Harry Fraud and Clams Casino deliver some truly gorgeous production on "Don't Be Dumb/Trip Baby." This is the second-to-last track on Disc 2 of A$AP Rocky's new album Don't Be Dumb. This is a double-header, and the first part of the track features more of a sung performance from Rocky. Meanwhile, the second half dives a bit deeper into the rapping aspect. It's a bit of a come-down on the album, especially when you consider just how wild some of the earlier tracks get from a sonic perspective.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Don't Be Dumb
Quotable Lyrics from Don't Be Dumb/Trip Baby
I can the sky cryin' when your rain fall tears
Gotta close the windows when the wind blows here
I can hear the hurricanes when the ends close near
She cry me a river now the sun down here