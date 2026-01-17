STFU - Song by A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky's new album, Don't Be Dumb, comes complete with some interesting production. Having said that, no song borders on Yeezus territory more than "STFU." You can even throw Death Grips' "I Break Mirrors With My Face In The United States" into the mix. Regardless, it makes for an incredibly interesting listen. The artist is really taking some risks with this album, and we can't blame him for wanting to go in a completely new direction. It's a lot of fun. While some may not love the direction, you have to appreciate an artist willing to take a few risks.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Don't Be Dumb
Quotable Lyrics from STFU
Is there heaven for a pig?
Might spray paint that on my van
Hit two hunnid on the bridge
Screamin', "Catch me if you can"