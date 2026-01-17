STFU - Song by A$AP Rocky

"STFU" is the ninth track on the new album "Don't Be Dumb," which comes from one of rap's biggest stars, A$AP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky's new album, Don't Be Dumb , comes complete with some interesting production. Having said that, no song borders on Yeezus territory more than "STFU." You can even throw Death Grips' "I Break Mirrors With My Face In The United States" into the mix. Regardless, it makes for an incredibly interesting listen. The artist is really taking some risks with this album, and we can't blame him for wanting to go in a completely new direction. It's a lot of fun. While some may not love the direction, you have to appreciate an artist willing to take a few risks.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!