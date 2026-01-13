Martin Lawrence Addresses Ari Lennox’s Viral Criticism Of "Martin"

Martin Lawrence has addressed Ari Lennox's viral criticism of the character Pam from his iconic sitcom, Martin. Speaking with Fox 5 DC for a recent interview, Lawrence responded to the accusations of colorism that the show faced in 2025. Lennox, in particular, felt the series was often too harsh towards Pam.

"No, I never had that concern because I knew they were jokes," he said. "That's the way Black people joke. We go hard. And me and Tichina were just having a lot of fun and we were keeping it real. And I was keeping it real." Addressing Lennox specifically, Lawrence added: 'She has a right to have her own opinion and everything, but there was no malicious intent."

Lawrence isn't the first person from Martin to address Lennox's criticism. Back in December, Tichina Arnold, who played Pam on the show, defended her character on Deon Cole's podcast, Funny Knowing You.

"Those jokes were never written from malice. It was written from who's got the best jokes. Never about colorism," Arnold said at the time. "Ari, we understand how you feel. But it wasn't meant [like] that. Maybe, Ari, you need to talk to your friends and the people you were around during that time who made you feel that way."

Ari Lennox's Issue With "Martin"

Ari Lennox first voiced her complaints about Martin during a radio interview back in July. “The thing that pissed me off about Martin was how much he was goin’ in on Pam," she said, as caught by Complex. “There are some things where I draw the line. Pam was so f**king beautiful and so fine, and I just feel like growing up as a chocolate girl, I don’t even know if I was able to understand the greatness of Pam because of what I was being fed. Always going in on Pam, that’s all I remember.”