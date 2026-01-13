Martin Lawrence Addresses Ari Lennox’s Viral Criticism Of "Martin"

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Martin Lawrence - Exclusive Access
May 11, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Martin Lawrence performs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Ari Lennox previously complained about how frequently jokes were directed at the character, Pam, on "Martin."

Martin Lawrence has addressed Ari Lennox's viral criticism of the character Pam from his iconic sitcom, Martin. Speaking with Fox 5 DC for a recent interview, Lawrence responded to the accusations of colorism that the show faced in 2025. Lennox, in particular, felt the series was often too harsh towards Pam.

"No, I never had that concern because I knew they were jokes," he said. "That's the way Black people joke. We go hard. And me and Tichina were just having a lot of fun and we were keeping it real. And I was keeping it real." Addressing Lennox specifically, Lawrence added: 'She has a right to have her own opinion and everything, but there was no malicious intent."

Lawrence isn't the first person from Martin to address Lennox's criticism. Back in December, Tichina Arnold, who played Pam on the show, defended her character on Deon Cole's podcast, Funny Knowing You.

"Those jokes were never written from malice. It was written from who's got the best jokes. Never about colorism," Arnold said at the time. "Ari, we understand how you feel. But it wasn't meant [like] that. Maybe, Ari, you need to talk to your friends and the people you were around during that time who made you feel that way."

Read More: Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence Will Now Be In-Laws After Kids' Engagement

Ari Lennox's Issue With "Martin"

Ari Lennox first voiced her complaints about Martin during a radio interview back in July. “The thing that pissed me off about Martin was how much he was goin’ in on Pam," she said, as caught by Complex. “There are some things where I draw the line. Pam was so f**king beautiful and so fine, and I just feel like growing up as a chocolate girl, I don’t even know if I was able to understand the greatness of Pam because of what I was being fed. Always going in on Pam, that’s all I remember.”

As the remarks went viral and debate ensued all over the internet, Lennox issued a clarification. She explained that she still appreciates the show and didn't come at it with "ill intent." "I never was a fan of roasting as I am very sensitive," she admitted.

Read More: Martin Lawrence Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Journal Sentinel TV Ari Lennox Issues A Stern Clarification Of Her Viral "Martin" Criticism
Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images TV Martin Lawrence Speaks On Tisha Campbell's Lawsuit Against Him In The '90s
Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images TV "Martin: The Reunion" Trailer Finds The Classic Comedy's Cast Coming Together After 30 Years
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion
Comments 1