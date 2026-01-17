Purple Reign - Mixtape by Future

Future was on an incredible run back in 2016, and his "Purple Reign" mixtape was yet another high-point in his illustrious career.

As for some of the top songs, it feels like fans were quick to pick favorites, with one reader noting, "Wicked, Never Forget, Inside the Mattress, Salute and No Charge fire. Rest of the songs aite." Overall, there was a diverse range of opinions on the project, which makes sense given the songs here.

The reviews for this mixtape on HotNewHipHop were actually quite mixed at the time. While fans felt like there were some real bangers here, there were others who took issue with the repetition behind the songs. "Y'all can say repetitive but this shit fire. Future better than anybody rn in the mixtape game putting out album quality shit for free yall still hatin," one fan wrote. "Ain't got nothing against Future but damn shit sounds always so repetitive," said another.

Seeing as though this was a mixtape, it was very much left out of awards conversations. Meanwhile, the only single that really got some love on the charts was "Wicked," which peaked at 41 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Purple Reign sees Future in the midst of his prime. Monster, 56 Nights, and Dirty Sprite 2 were major successes, and the artist was looking to take full advantage. With Purple Reign, he proved himself as an artist who can make all kinds of hits. Whether it be downtrodden ballads like "Purple Reign" or mindless bangers like "Wicked," Future's talents were on full display. Now, the project is 10 years old, and we cannot help but feel as though it has aged immaculately.

