Wack Jumper (Freestyle) – Song by Drakeo The Ruler & Rio Da Yung OG

Drakeo The Ruler & Rio Da Yung OG link up for this iconic collab.

"Wack Jumper (Freestyle)” brings together two unmistakable street voices, pairing the late Drakeo The Ruler with Flint standout Rio Da Yung OG. The record is built around confident bars rather than structure or hooks. Drakeo’s sharp, conversational flow meshes naturally with Rio’s rapid-fire delivery, creating a freestyle that prioritizes attitude and presence. There’s an urgency to the track that keeps it grounded in authenticity, serving as another reminder of Drakeo’s lasting influence and Rio’s continued rise. Rio Da Yung OG is no stranger to paying homage, however. Earlier in December, he dropped a song titled "Long Live Drakeo The Ruler," and honors the impact he made before his passing. Now, this song sees his homage paid in fruition.

Release Date: December 26, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

You want followers or money that's where yall weird

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
