Long Live Drakeo The Ruler - Song by Rio Da Yung OG

Drakeo The Ruler was a legend of the West Coast, and made a huge impact on music prior to his passing. Even since that time, his legend lives on, and his peers continue to pay homage. Rio Da Yung OG did just that with his newest song "Long Live Drake The Ruler," which was released on Thursday. The song even comes with a music video, where Rio can be seen rapping in front of a Drakeo mural. Overall, it is a dope song, and one that continues Rio's dominant 2025. Rio Da Yung OG has been on fire this year, and he will be eager to carry that momentum into 2026.
Release Date: December 11, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A