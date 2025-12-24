Klap - Song by Nardo Wick

BY Alexander Cole 25 Views
Nardo Wick just dropped a murderous new song "Klap" that just so happens to interpolate Eminem's song "Stan."

Nardo Wick has been known for making songs that have a chilling aggression to them. On his new song, "Klap," Wick takes that vibe to the next level. Perhaps the best example of him doing that is the interpolation of Dido's hook on the song "Stan" by Eminem. Wick gives his own spin on this melody, and it gets to a point where you're almost a bit frightened by him. It all comes together nicely, and there is no denying that Nardo Wick is someone who can put together a sinister track. We look forward to seeing what he does in 2026.

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Klap

Would I be wrong if I flash out and crash out?
Would everybody look at me like I'm a bad guy?
I was tryna keep my calm, but I'm mad now
It's too late for that, don't get to lookin' scared now (Hmm)

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
