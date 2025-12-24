Klap - Song by Nardo Wick

Nardo Wick has been known for making songs that have a chilling aggression to them. On his new song, "Klap," Wick takes that vibe to the next level. Perhaps the best example of him doing that is the interpolation of Dido's hook on the song "Stan" by Eminem. Wick gives his own spin on this melody, and it gets to a point where you're almost a bit frightened by him. It all comes together nicely, and there is no denying that Nardo Wick is someone who can put together a sinister track. We look forward to seeing what he does in 2026.
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Klap
Would I be wrong if I flash out and crash out?
Would everybody look at me like I'm a bad guy?
I was tryna keep my calm, but I'm mad now
It's too late for that, don't get to lookin' scared now (Hmm)