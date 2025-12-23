Lessons - Song by Quavo

Quavo appears to be in rollout mode, and after squashing his beef with Offset, he is now looking to drop more music.

Following the tragic passing of Takeoff , Quavo has done everything he can to honor the memory of his family. This has come through in the music, and it's clear that he has no plans of stopping anytime soon. In fact, after hopping on a call with 21 Savage and Offset last week, he opted to drop a melodic and sweet new track, "Lessons." This song sees Quavo paying homage to Takeoff and the things they experienced during the height of their Migos fame. It is a song that brings about nostalgia and will definitely elicit some emotions in those who have followed the trio since their inception.

