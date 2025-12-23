Lessons - Song by Quavo

Following the tragic passing of Takeoff, Quavo has done everything he can to honor the memory of his family. This has come through in the music, and it's clear that he has no plans of stopping anytime soon. In fact, after hopping on a call with 21 Savage and Offset last week, he opted to drop a melodic and sweet new track, "Lessons." This song sees Quavo paying homage to Takeoff and the things they experienced during the height of their Migos fame. It is a song that brings about nostalgia and will definitely elicit some emotions in those who have followed the trio since their inception.
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Satchamo
Quotable Lyrics from Lessons
No calculator, I got digits, up the score (Yea)
Seventeen five for a tee shirt, white girl out the snow (Yeah)
Feel like Yachty, I had concrete on the boat (Yea)
Jump in that water, we just tryna stay afloat (Yeah)