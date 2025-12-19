El Carnicero – EP by Benny The Butcher

Benny The Butcher is a pretty consistent stankface-inducer, and his two new tracks on his EL CARNICERO EP definitely prove why. Smooth rhyme schemes, clever wordplay, descriptive reflection, and dusty beats are the names of the game here, as is usual for the Black Soprano Family boss. Also, Estee Nack pulled through for an evocative appearance on the track "SUPERNATURAL," and we hope to hear more collaborations between them next year. 2025 was a busy 12 months for The Butcher. But the consistency of his pen and his adherence to his lane means that 2026 will probably not be an off year. Here's hoping that we get more grimy cuts like this that actually push Benny's sound and artistry forward.
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of EL CARNICERO
- IIGHT IIGHT
- SUPERNATURAL (feat. Estee Nack)