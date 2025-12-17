Bad Terms - Song by YTB Fatt

YTB Fatt has returned with an emotional new single called "Bad Terms" that will certainly show fans his vulnerable side.

YTB Fatt has been consistent over the past few years. He is always releasing new projects and new songs, and the fans absolutely love to see it. He's also secured features with some of the biggest artists in rap. When that is the case, you have to remain active to keep the momentum going. On "Bad Terms," YTB Fatt certainly keeps that momentum alive, albeit with an emotional track that puts vulnerability front and center. With this track, the artist isn't afraid to confess the things that have happened to him. The somber tone of the track immediately puts you in a melancholic mood, and YTB Fatt's melodies move you from beginning to end.

